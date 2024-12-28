Ukraine receives 1st shipment of US LNG.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on Dec. 27 received its first shipment of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 28.

The shipment reached Ukraine via an LNG terminal in Greece.

"This is not just a cargo — it is a strategic step," Yermak said.

"Despite Russia's attempts to destroy our energy system during the war, we have won another victory on the energy front."

Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, signed a deal on LNG supplies with the U.S. firm Venture Global in June. The agreement marked the first time Ukraine purchased LNG from the U.S.

DTEK accepted the first shipment, which contained approximately 100mn cubic meters worth of natural gas, at the Greek port on Dec. 27. The LNG will be re-gasified and exchanged throughout EU and Ukrainian gas networks.

The company said it expects to receive similar cargoes in the future.

"The arrival of this LNG cargo is a clear signal of DTEK's determination to play its part in strengthening Ukraine and Europe's energy security," DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko said.

The arrival of the first U.S. LNG shipment comes just days before a deal to transit Russian gas to EU countries via Ukraine is set to expire.

The EU imposed its first major restrictions on Russian gas, including LNG, in its 14th sanctions package in June. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested replacing Russian LNG supplies with exports from the U.S.