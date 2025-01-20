Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, EU gas transit, Russian gas, European Commission
Edit post

EU plans to eliminate Russian fossil fuels, aims to end gas imports

by Olena Goncharova January 20, 2025 11:39 PM 1 min read
For illustrative purposes only: A gas flare burns at the Yamal LNG plant in Sabetta, Russia, on Aug. 8, 2018. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission is developing a strategy to eliminate Russian fossil fuels from the European Union's energy market. However, gas deliveries from Russia to Europe persist despite the EU's efforts, and Brussels is determined to halt this, Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, the EU’s spokesperson for energy and housing, said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Brussels on Jan. 20, Itkonen noted that work on a comprehensive roadmap to fully phase out Russian fossil fuels is ongoing. "This initiative was announced as a priority for the Energy Commission to deliver within its first 100 days, so we still have a little time before the deadline," she said, according to Interfax news agency.

Itkonen highlighted that the EU has already made substantial progress in reducing its dependence on Russian energy. "We have significantly reduced imports of Russian gas, eliminated all coal imports from Russia, and cut most oil imports," she explained.

Despite these achievements, Russian gas continues to be present on the EU market, which remains a concern. "This is an issue we aim to address in the roadmap that will be unveiled in the coming weeks," Itkonen added.

Russia discusses buying gas for Transnistria in Europe, media reports
According to the Kommersant’s sources, gas may be purchased from January to April in the amount of up to 3 million cubic meters per day. The outlet estimates the price at $164 million. The costs are likely to be compensated by the Russian budget, the newspaper reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:25 PM

Arms procurement head should keep post, supervisory board says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.
4:50 PM

Putin congratulates Trump amid inauguration, signals readiness for talks.

This comes as reported peace proposals, including freezing the front lines, have been publicly rejected by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that his country would begin peace negotiations if Kyiv agreed to withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions Moscow partly controls.
2:31 AM

150,000 Russian soldiers killed fighting Ukraine in 2024, Syrskyi says.

Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses last year since the start of the full-scale war, with total military losses reaching 434,000 soldiers, including approximately 150,000 killed in combat during 2024, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Jan. 19 interview with the Ukrainian news outlet TSN.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.