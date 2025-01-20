EU plans to eliminate Russian fossil fuels, aims to end gas imports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission is developing a strategy to eliminate Russian fossil fuels from the European Union's energy market. However, gas deliveries from Russia to Europe persist despite the EU's efforts, and Brussels is determined to halt this, Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, the EU’s spokesperson for energy and housing, said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Brussels on Jan. 20, Itkonen noted that work on a comprehensive roadmap to fully phase out Russian fossil fuels is ongoing. "This initiative was announced as a priority for the Energy Commission to deliver within its first 100 days, so we still have a little time before the deadline," she said, according to Interfax news agency.

Itkonen highlighted that the EU has already made substantial progress in reducing its dependence on Russian energy. "We have significantly reduced imports of Russian gas, eliminated all coal imports from Russia, and cut most oil imports," she explained.

Despite these achievements, Russian gas continues to be present on the EU market, which remains a concern. "This is an issue we aim to address in the roadmap that will be unveiled in the coming weeks," Itkonen added.