Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russian assault on Bakhmut continues with 'partial success,' Ukraine still holds the city

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2023 8:16 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery in the direction of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military has had "partial success" in its ongoing assault on Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian military still holds the embattled city, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 29.

The Ukrainian military was able to repel several Russian attacks in the past day, according to the General Staff.

Multiple officials have speculated on the potential outcome of the battle for Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk Oblast, which has been raging for the past eight months.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on March 8 that Bakhmut could fall "in the coming days," and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on March 6 that Bakhmut held more "symbolic" than "strategic" value.

Both officials expressed their beliefs that the potential fall of Bakhmut would not be a critical turning point in the war.

However, in an interview with CNN on March 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of an "open road" through eastern Ukraine if Russia managed to seize control of Bakhmut and that it was critical to continue holding the city.

‘I work, then I cry’: Exhausted medics near Bakhmut fight for every life
Editor’s note: In this story, the Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the Ukrainian soldiers’ full names or their deployed positions due to security concerns amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Donetsk Oblast – At an abandoned building about 20 minutes drive from Bakhmut, wounded Ukrainian soldiers pou…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.