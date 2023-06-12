General Staff: Russian forces fail to make advances in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have unsuccessfully attempted to advance near the Donetsk Oblast village of Blahodatne, which was recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on June 12.

There are several settlements named Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast, but reports suggest that it was the village located near the town of Velyka Novosilka, west of Vuhledar, that was liberated on June 11.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces also carried out 17 air strikes and shelled various settlements, including in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, 22 times over the past day.

However, Ukrainian forces struck three Russian command posts, two air defense systems, a military base, and three artillery units located in firing positions.

There were 23 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces along the front line over the past day.

Ukrainian forces also downed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and an Orlan-10 drone, the General Staff added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed during a press conference in Kyiv on June 10 that Ukraine's long-anticipated counteroffensive was already underway.