Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Counteroffensive
Edit post

Ukrainian military reports liberating Blahodatne village in Donetsk Oblast

by Daria Shulzhenko June 11, 2023 2:16 PM 2 min read
Soldiers raise the Ukrainian flag over the liberated settlement of Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast. (Screenshot from the video)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have liberated Blahodatne, a village in Donetsk Oblast, the 68th separate Jaeger brigade reported on June 11.

The military did not specify the location of the liberated settlement, and there are several of them under the same name in Donetsk Oblast. However, multiple Ukrainian media outlets, along with the Deep State volunteer group that crowd-sources an online map of the front line, reported that the liberated Blahodatne is the village located near the town of Velyka Novosilka, west of Vuhledar.

The video posted online by the brigade shows its soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a partially destroyed building, looking like a school or a village council.

The brigade also reported capturing Russian soldiers, saying that "the information received from them would assist in the further liberation of the occupied Ukrainian territories."

The announcement comes a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the long-awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces is already ongoing in Ukraine.

"From my point of view, counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He said that he is constantly in touch with Ukrainian military commanders, including Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and that all of them are "feeling positive" about the ongoing operation.

On June 9, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Ukrainian forces have made further gains around Bakhmut, which has been the epicenter of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces for months, and continued counteroffensive operations in at least four areas of the front.

A day before that, ABC News reported, citing unnamed Ukrainian officials, one of them supposedly close to Zelensky, that Ukraine launched its long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia on June 8.

According to the sources, the hostilities were taking place in southeastern Ukraine, south of the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Russia claimed that the counteroffensive began on June 5, adding that its forces had successfully repelled it without providing evidence.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry refuted Russia's claim, calling it a diversion effort. At the same time, the military reported advances in the Bakhmut direction and "other areas" on June 6.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.