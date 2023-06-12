General Staff: Ukrainian forces down Russian Ka-52 helicopter

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on June 12 that Ukrainian forces downed another Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter.

The update did not specify where on the frontline Ukrainian forces took out the helicopter.

The Ka-52 helicopter can hold two pilots and is used by Russian forces in both reconnaissance missions and combat operations.

According to the General Staff's update earlier on June 12, the Russian military has lost an additional 299 helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion, as well as 314 aircraft.