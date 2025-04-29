The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed
General Staff: Russia has lost 950,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read
A group of Ukrainian military engineers and army tankmen prepare and maintain a T80 tank, captured in the fighting between Ukraine and Russia, by placing it in a new position near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2025. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 950,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 29.

The number includes 1,060 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,728 tanks, 22,352 armored fighting vehicles, 46,432 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,080 artillery systems, 1,373 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,146 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,177 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Putin announces truce on Victory Day; Trump believes Zelensky ready to give up Crimea to Russia
Key developments on April 28: * Putin announces 3-day truce on Victory Day’s 80th anniversary * Trump says he believes Zelensky is ready to give up Crimea to Russia * Russia demands recognition of Crimea, other Ukrainian regions’ annexation in any peace talks * Drones reportedly strike Russian plant producing parts for missiles, radars
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
