General Staff: Russia has lost 950,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 950,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 29.

The number includes 1,060 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,728 tanks, 22,352 armored fighting vehicles, 46,432 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,080 artillery systems, 1,373 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,146 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,177 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.