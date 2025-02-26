General Staff: Russia has lost 870,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 870,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 26.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,201 tanks, 21,183 armored fighting vehicles, 38,702 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,686 artillery systems, 1,299 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,085 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,961 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.