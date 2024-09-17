The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
General Staff: Russia has lost 635,880 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 17, 2024 8:18 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian Army monitors give medical instructions, on use of tourniquets, to Ukrainian soldiers at an Infantry Brigade look on tactical training at the direction of the Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine, June 11, 2024. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 635,880 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 17.

This number includes 1,020 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,685 tanks, 17,077 armored fighting vehicles, 24,739 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,129 artillery systems, 1,188 multiple launch rocket systems, 947 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,329 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

9:41 AM

Doctors Without Borders closes programs in Russia.

The reason for the closure was that in August, the organization received a letter from the Russian Justice Ministry with a decision to exclude the affiliate office of the non-profit association "Doctors Without Borders"(Netherlands) in Russia from the register.
11:58 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine invites UN, Red Cross to Kyiv-held part of Kursk Oblast.

"Since the first day of the Kursk operation, Ukraine's Defense Forces demonstrated full adherence to international humanitarian law as a professional army with high standards and values of freedom and human life," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.
