General Staff: Russia has lost 635,880 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 635,880 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 17.

This number includes 1,020 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,685 tanks, 17,077 armored fighting vehicles, 24,739 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,129 artillery systems, 1,188 multiple launch rocket systems, 947 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,329 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.