Ukraine war latest: Putin to increase Russian military personnel and staff by 180,000

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sept. 16 increasing the number of the Russian Armed Forces from roughly 2.2 million to 2,389,130 people, including 1.5 million military personnel.

The decree will take effect on Dec. 1, and will increase the total number of Russian military personnel and staff by 180,000.

The last time the staffing level was increased was in December 2023. It amounted to 2,209,130 people, including 1,320,000 military personnel.

In August 2022, six months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine started, the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces increased to 1,150,628.

Ukraine's Victory Plan 90% complete, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his Victory Plan for Ukraine is over 90% complete, and Kyiv is preparing to present it to allies next week.

In his daily address on Sept. 16, Zelensky said the "necessary steps for Ukraine have already been clearly defined."

"For each step, there is a clear list of what is needed and what will strengthen us. There is nothing impossible in this plan. Over 90% has already been written out," he said.

"Together, this package can ensure the right development of the situation not only for Ukraine, but for everyone in the world who values international law."

Zelensky said on Aug. 27 that he would present U.S. President Joe Biden with a plan for victory during a meeting in September.

While no specific details have yet been revealed, he said the ongoing Kursk incursion was a part of this plan.

The other items include Ukraine's participation in the global security infrastructure, pressuring Russia to end the war through diplomatic means, and an economic aspect.

Zelensky signs law establishing Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces

Zelensky on Sept. 16 signed a bill on the formation of a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to unmanned systems.

The president first announced plans to form the Unmanned Systems Forces in February, underscoring the importance of drones on the Ukrainian battlefields.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Hero of Ukraine Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed to head the youngest branch of Ukraine's military.

The Unmanned Systems Forces were established to improve Ukraine's work with drones, form special drone-specific units, and improve the production, training, and innovation of unmanned vehicles.

Ukraine to receive another batch of Danish F-16s this year, minister says

The Danish government promised to transfer another batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine later this year, the DR broadcaster reported on Sept. 15, citing Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

"Denmark will deliver an additional contribution of F-16 aircraft in the second half of 2024," Poulsen said in a comment to the Ritzau news agency after his visit to Kyiv.

Ukraine received its first U.S.-made fourth-generation jets in late July, one year after Denmark, the Netherlands, and other foreign partners launched the fighter jet coalition for Kyiv.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed on Aug. 31 that these initial F-16s included aircraft from Denmark, while earlier reports suggested that the first batch was comprised of Dutch planes.

Latvia to supply Ukraine with British-made CVR(T) armored vehicles

Latvia will provide Ukraine with CVR(T) armored vehicles previously purchased from the U.K., the Delfi outlet reported on Sept. 15, citing the Latvian Defense Ministry.

The vehicles' number and other details were not disclosed due to security concerns, Delfi wrote.

The news comes shortly after Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including armored personnel carriers.

The CVR(T) (Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked)) is a British-designed armored vehicle family that entered service in the U.K. military in the 1970s. It exists in various variants and is capable of carrying out a wide range of tasks.

Latvia operates at least 123 of these vehicles, namely Scimitar reconnaissance vehicles, Sultan command and control vehicles, Spartan armored personnel carriers, Samson armored recovery vehicles, and Samaritan ambulance vehicles.

Starmer seeking European support for Ukraine long-range missile strike proposal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held talks in Italy with his Italian counterpart on Sept. 16, in an effort to gain support for his proposal to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russia.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Starmer will also hold similar talks in France and Germany in the coming days.

Ukraine is hoping for permission to use two Western-supplied long range missiles that it already possesses to strike military targets such as airfields located deep inside Russian territory.

Anticipation had been high last week ahead of meetings between President Joe Biden and Starmer in Washington, but no announcement on a decision was made.

The issue was on the agenda in Italy, where Starmer met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In a joint press conference, both leaders were asked about long-range missile strikes.

Meloni said she supports the decision of allies to give Ukraine the go-ahead, adding that Italy is committed to ensuring Ukraine can enter peace negotiations with Russia in the "very best conditions."

Starmer gave a broad answer, reiterating Ukraine's right to self-defense and reaffirming support in its "fight for sovereignty."