General Staff: Russia has lost 1,225,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian mortar unit of the 225th battalion, received coordinates from aerial reconnaissance on the movement of Russian infantry group, fires from a mortar on April 28, 2024 in Chasiv Yar (Taras Ibragimov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,225,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 17.

The number includes 1,130 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,569 tanks, 23,914 armored fighting vehicles, 74,601 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,261 artillery systems, 1,615 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,278 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 108,605 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

