KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,204,510 troops in Ukraine since 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,204,510 troops in Ukraine since 2022
KHARKIV OBLAST, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 27: Infantry soldiers from the 156th Brigade train at a snow-covered training ground in the Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 27, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,204,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 28.

The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,469 tanks, 23,831 armored fighting vehicles, 71,778 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,557 artillery systems, 1,581 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,264 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 96,227 drones, 4,136 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

UkraineRussiaRussian lossesGeneral StaffRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, December 28
Sunday, December 28
Saturday, December 27
Show More

Editors' Picks