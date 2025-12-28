General Staff: Russia has lost 1,204,510 troops in Ukraine since 2022

Russia has lost around 1,204,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 28.

The number includes 1,200 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,469 tanks, 23,831 armored fighting vehicles, 71,778 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,557 artillery systems, 1,581 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,264 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 96,227 drones, 4,136 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.