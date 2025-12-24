General Staff: Russia has lost 1,200,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,200,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 24.

The number includes 1,090 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,449 tanks, 23,796 armored fighting vehicles, 71,125 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,376 artillery systems, 1,579 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,263 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 94,197 drones, 4,107 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.