General Staff: Russia has lost 1,157,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,157,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 15.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,350 tanks, 23,588 armored fighting vehicles, 67,396 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,443 artillery systems, 1,541 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,244 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 80,877 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.