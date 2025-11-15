0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Saturday, November 15, 2025
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,157,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,157,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers prepare OTO Melara 105mm artillery in the direction of Pokrovsk, Ukraine, on Sept. 9, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,157,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 15.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,350 tanks, 23,588 armored fighting vehicles, 67,396 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,443 artillery systems, 1,541 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,244 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 80,877 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘First to help others’ — Kyiv firefighter battles blaze that gutted his own family’s apartment
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
UkraineRussiaRussian lossesGeneral StaffRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, November 15
Saturday, November 15
Video
Battle of Pokrovsk: How Russia broke into the city and what's next.

Pokrovsk, a city that held back some of Russia’s fiercest assaults for over a year, is now on the verge of falling. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains how the battle reached this point and what Pokrovsk’s fall could mean for the wider defense of Donetsk Oblast.

Show More

Editors' Picks