0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Friday, November 14, 2025
War

‘First to help others’ — Kyiv firefighter battles blaze that gutted his own family's apartment

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
‘First to help others’ — Kyiv firefighter battles blaze that gutted his own family's apartment
Serhii Vlasenko, a Ukrainian rescuer whose apartment was damaged in the overnight Russian attack on Kyiv on Nov. 14, 2025. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko/Facebook)

When firefighter Serhii Vlasenko rushed to an overnight Russian strike site in Kyiv on Nov. 14, he found his own apartment in flames, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Russia launched 430 drones and 19 missiles at Ukraine that night, with Kyiv as the main target. Six people were killed and 35 injured in the capital as a result of the attack.

Vlasenko, 35, has served in Ukraine's Emergency Service for 15 years and was on duty as a shift supervisor at the time of the attack.

A Russian drone struck the apartment where Vlasenko lived with his mother, wife, and two children — a 5-year-old son and an 8-month-old daughter. All four were at home when the air-raid siren sounded, but "they reacted to it, which saved their lives," Klymenko said.

Article image
Ukrainian rescuer Serhii Vlasenko stands in what remains of his apartment, destroyed by a Russian drone during the overnight attack on Kyiv on Nov. 14, 2025. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko/Facebook)

"When the rescuers arrived at the scene, Serhii saw that his own apartment was on fire," the minister said. "He continued his work, extinguishing the flames that engulfed his home and dismantling the damaged structures to reach his children's room."

The apartment was completely destroyed in the strike. The Vlasenko family lost their home but has already received keys to a service apartment, according to Klymenko.

"Stories like this remind us that rescuers are not just a service," Klymenko said. "They are people who have children, parents, homes. And even when their own homes fall victim to war, they are still the first to go and help others."

The Russian attack damaged numerous residential buildings across seven districts of the Ukrainian capital. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris from an Iskander-M ballistic missile also struck and damaged the Azerbaijani Embassy.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway in several locations as of the evening of Nov. 14, with emergency crews working to clear debris from affected buildings.

‘A wicked attack’ — 6 killed, dozens injured in Kyiv amid mass Russian missile, drone strike
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
KyivUkraineRussiaDrone attackRussian attackCivilian casualties
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Video
Battle of Pokrovsk: How Russia broke into the city and what's next.

Pokrovsk, a city that held back some of Russia’s fiercest assaults for over a year, is now on the verge of falling. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains how the battle reached this point and what Pokrovsk’s fall could mean for the wider defense of Donetsk Oblast.

Hungary to sue EU over ban on Russian gas.

"We do not accept this obviously unlawful solution contrary to European values," Orban said on a weekly radio show. "We are turning to the European Court of Justice."

Show More

Editors' Picks