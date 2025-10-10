KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,120,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,120,510 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire at the positions of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,120,510 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 10.

The number includes 1,120 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,246 tanks, 23,339 armored fighting vehicles, 63,775 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,547 artillery systems, 1,517 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,225 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 68,547 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

