General Staff: Russia has lost 1,119,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,119,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 9.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,241 tanks, 23,325 armored fighting vehicles, 63,705 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,534 artillery systems, 1,517 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,225 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 68,293 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.