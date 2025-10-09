KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,119,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,119,390 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Soldiers of Ukraine's artillery crew fire a 122-mm howitzer at the positions of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,119,390 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 9.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,241 tanks, 23,325 armored fighting vehicles, 63,705 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,534 artillery systems, 1,517 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,225 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 68,293 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Article image
Ukraine Russia War Russian losses General Staff Russian armed forces Ukrainian armed forces
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Thursday, October 9
