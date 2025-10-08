KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,118,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A Ukrainian tank opens fire during firing practice in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on March 29, 2024. (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,118,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 8.

The number includes 1,010 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,240 tanks, 23,324 armored fighting vehicles, 63,650 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,519 artillery systems, 1,517 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,225 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 67,965 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Article image
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Wednesday, October 8
Wednesday, October 8
