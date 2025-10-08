General Staff: Russia has lost 1,118,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,118,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 8.

The number includes 1,010 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,240 tanks, 23,324 armored fighting vehicles, 63,650 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,519 artillery systems, 1,517 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,225 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 67,965 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.