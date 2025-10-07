KI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,117,360 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,117,360 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire a missile from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 3, 2025. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,117,360 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 7.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,238 tanks, 23,319 armored fighting vehicles, 63,575 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,493 artillery systems, 1,516 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,224 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 67,564 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia’s digital Iron Curtain descends as Kremlin chokes remaining internet freedoms
Three and a half years into its all-out war against Ukraine, the Kremlin is waging a parallel battle at home — this time against internet freedom. The Russian authorities are tightening their digital grip and rolling out sweeping new measures to keep people online in check. Russian authorities’ efforts to block calls via the Telegram and WhatsApp messengers have been going hand in hand with the creation of a Kremlin-controlled “national messenger” called Max, intended to replace foreign equiva
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Article image
UkraineWarRussiaGeneral StaffRussian lossesRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, October 7
Ukraine, Denmark sign memorandum on joint drone manufacturing.

"The Memorandum provides for the establishment of production by Ukrainian defense companies on the territory of Denmark, the creation of joint capacities, technology exchange, and the involvement of EU funding for the implementation of joint projects," Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Tuesday, October 7
Show More

Editors' Picks