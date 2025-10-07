General Staff: Russia has lost 1,117,360 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,117,360 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 7.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,238 tanks, 23,319 armored fighting vehicles, 63,575 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,493 artillery systems, 1,516 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,224 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 67,564 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.