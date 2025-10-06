General Staff: Russia has lost 1,116,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,116,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 6.

The number includes 1090 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,235 tanks, 23,313 armored fighting vehicles, 63,496 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,464 artillery systems, 1,516 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,223 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 67,226 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.