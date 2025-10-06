KI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,116,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,116,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers service their tanks and armored vehicles in the Kherson region, Ukraine, on Aug. 8, 2025. (Fermin Torrano/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,116,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 6.

The number includes 1090 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,235 tanks, 23,313 armored fighting vehicles, 63,496 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,464 artillery systems, 1,516 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,223 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 67,226 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Up to 5,000 Cubans fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, Reuters reports
An estimated 1,000 to 5,000 Cuban fighters are actively participating in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported Oct. 5, citing an internal U.S. State Department cable obtained by the outlet.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Article image
UkraineRussiaRussian lossesWarRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forcesGeneral Staff
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 6
55 MEPs call for swift launch of Moldova's EU accession talks.

Members of the European Parliament from 19 EU countries have urged European Council President Antonio Costa to immediately advance Moldova’s EU accession talks, Vice President of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu announced on Oct. 5.

Monday, October 6
Show More

Editors' Picks