Up to 5,000 Cubans fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, Reuters reports

Up to 5,000 Cuban fighters are actively participating in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported Oct. 5, citing an internal U.S. State Department cable seen by the outlet.

"After North Korea, Cuba is the largest contributor of foreign troops to Russia's aggression, with an estimated 1,000 to 5,000 Cubans fighting in Ukraine," the cable said.

The U.S. shared details about Cuba's support for Russia's war in Ukraine as part of its effort to counter a United Nations resolution calling for Washington to lift its embargo on the Caribbean nation, which has been in place since 1960. While the U.N. resolution holds symbolic value, only the U.S. Congress can ultimately lift the decades-long embargo.

Moscow has been recruiting foreign fighters from countries such as Nepal, Somalia, India, and Cuba since the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022. Last year, Bloomberg reported that Russia was offering generous payments and the promise of citizenship to Cuban fighters, despite Havana's attempts to curb recruitment. At the time, the number of Cuban recruits was reported to be in the low hundreds.

That figure has since grown to the thousands, as Ukrainian officials have recently warned U.S. lawmakers about an uptick in Russia's recruitment of Cuban mercenaries.

Cuba and Russia have maintained close ties since the Cold War. Most recently, Cuba joined the Russian-led BRICS group as a partner country in October 2024.