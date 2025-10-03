KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,113,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,113,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Ukrainian tank makes its way along a dirt road in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 17, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,113,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 3.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,225 tanks, 23,297 armored fighting vehicles, 63,325 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,413 artillery systems, 1,514 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,222 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 66,093 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia Ukraine War Russian losses General Staff Russian armed forces Ukrainian armed forces
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Friday, October 3
Friday, October 3
Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Nicaragua.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced Oct. 2 that it is severing diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, citing Managua's recognition of Crimea and four partially occupied Ukrainian regions as part of Russia.

Editors' Picks