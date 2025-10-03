General Staff: Russia has lost 1,113,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,113,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 3.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,225 tanks, 23,297 armored fighting vehicles, 63,325 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,413 artillery systems, 1,514 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,222 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 66,093 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.