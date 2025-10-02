General Staff: Russia has lost 1,112,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,112,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 2.

The number includes 980 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,224 tanks, 23,296 armored fighting vehicles, 63,303 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,336 artillery systems, 1,507 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,224 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 65,823 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.