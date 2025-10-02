KI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,112,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,112,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers from an artillery crew fire a howitzer at Russian troops' positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,112,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 2.

The number includes 980 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,224 tanks, 23,296 armored fighting vehicles, 63,303 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,336 artillery systems, 1,507 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,224 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 65,823 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

War up close: How Ukraine’s soldier-photographers document their fight
As Ukraine marks Defenders Day on Oct. 1, the work of Ukrainian photographers turned soldiers reminds us that war is not just fought on the battlefield — it is also fought through bearing witness, preserving human experience, and documenting history. In honor of Defenders Day, the Kyiv Independent is highlighting the work of photographers Yevhen Borisovskyi, Roman Zakrevskyi, Dmytro Kuprian, and Oleg Petrasiuk while serving in Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Photography on the front lines of Ukraine’s
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian lossesGeneral Staff
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, October 2
Thursday, October 2
Show More

Editors' Picks