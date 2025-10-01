General Staff: Russia has lost 1,111,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,111,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 1.

The number includes 920 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,223 tanks, 23,294 armored fighting vehicles, 63,274 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,324 artillery systems, 1,505 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,224 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 65,552 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.