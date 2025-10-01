KI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,111,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,111,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire the D-30 artillery as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine, on March 6, 2025 (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,111,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 1.

The number includes 920 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,223 tanks, 23,294 armored fighting vehicles, 63,274 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,324 artillery systems, 1,505 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,224 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 65,552 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

We asked 5 young Ukrainians why they chose to go to war against Russia
As Russia’s full-scale war enters its fourth year, a generation raised under air-raid sirens is now old enough to fight. Despite not yet being subject to conscription, these young Ukrainians are voluntarily joining the military, trading lecture halls for dugouts, or trying to balance both worlds. Their decision comes at a time when Ukraine is facing mounting pressure to address critical manpower shortages. In 2024, the government lowered the mobilization age from 27 to 25 and later introduced o
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian lossesRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, October 1
Wednesday, October 1
Show More

Editors' Picks