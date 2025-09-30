General Staff: Russia has lost 1,110,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,110,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 30.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,222 tanks, 23,291 armored fighting vehicles, 63,241 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,111 artillery systems, 1,505 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,224 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 65,303 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.