General Staff: Russia has lost 1,110,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,110,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers from the Donetsk Oblast fire D-20 artillery in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine, on July 24, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,110,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 30.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,222 tanks, 23,291 armored fighting vehicles, 63,241 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,111 artillery systems, 1,505 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,224 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 65,303 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

UkraineRussiaRussian lossesRussian armed forcesWar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Tuesday, September 30
Tuesday, September 30
