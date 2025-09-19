General Staff: Russia has lost 1,099,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,099,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 19.

The number includes 1,150 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,191 tanks, 23,278 armored fighting vehicles, 62,044 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,896 artillery systems, 1,492 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 60,680 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.