General Staff: Russia has lost 1,099,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers service their tanks and armored vehicles in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 8, 2025. (Fermin Torrano/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,099,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 19.

The number includes 1,150 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,191 tanks, 23,278 armored fighting vehicles, 62,044 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,896 artillery systems, 1,492 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 60,680 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Friday, September 19
