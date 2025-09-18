KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,098,380 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldier carries a shell in the direction of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 9, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,098,380 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 18.

The number includes 930 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,191 tanks, 23,277 armored fighting vehicles, 62,000 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,879 artillery systems, 1,491 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 60,469 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia touts gains on all fronts as Zelensky warns of 2 more Moscow’s offensives after 3 failures
Over the summer months, the Russian army has failed to secure any front-line breakthroughs or capture a single major Ukrainian city, with its main efforts concentrated in Donetsk Oblast.
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Thursday, September 18
Thursday, September 18
US and Ukraine earmark $150 million for minerals deal.

Washington and Kyiv will invest $75 million each to kickstart the Ukraine reconstruction investment fund that gives the U.S. special access to mineral sites and other projects in Ukraine, the Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev told journalists on Sept. 17.

