General Staff: Russia has lost 1,098,380 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,098,380 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 18.

The number includes 930 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,191 tanks, 23,277 armored fighting vehicles, 62,000 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,879 artillery systems, 1,491 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 60,469 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.