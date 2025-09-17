General Staff: Russia has lost 1,097,450 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,097,450 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 17.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,189 tanks, 23,277 armored fighting vehicles, 61,878 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,846 artillery systems, 1,490 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 60,079 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.