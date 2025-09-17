KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,097,450 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,097,450 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen fire Grad multiple rocket launcher toward Russian positions in the Kharkiv Oblast on May 15, 2024. (AFP / Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,097,450 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 17.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,189 tanks, 23,277 armored fighting vehicles, 61,878 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,846 artillery systems, 1,490 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 60,079 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

RussiaWarRussian lossesUkraineGeneral StaffRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
