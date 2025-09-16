KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,096,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,096,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers from the artillery crew fire a 122 mm howitzer D-30 at the positions of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,096,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 16.

The number includes 910 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,184 tanks, 23,274 armored fighting vehicles, 61,770 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,810 artillery systems, 1,490 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 59,719 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

NATO ‘at war’ with Russia, Kremlin says, as propaganda blitz after Poland drone attack continues
“NATO is at war with Russia; this is obvious and needs no proof,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarGeneral StaffRussian lossesRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 16
Tuesday, September 16
Show More

Editors' Picks