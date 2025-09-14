KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,094,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers launch an attack from their artillery position in the direction of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on 31 Aug. 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,094,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 14.

The number includes 880 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,184 tanks, 23,267 armored fighting vehicles, 61,614 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,749 artillery systems, 1,487 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 59,086 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian drones strike major Russian oil refinery in Leningrad Oblast, governor says
The Kirishi refinery is one of the largest in Russia and has a processing capacity of over 17 million tons of oil per year. A fire broke out at the facility during a Ukrainian drone attack, Leningrad Oblast Governor Alexander Drozdenko claimed.
Ukraine
