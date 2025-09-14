General Staff: Russia has lost 1,094,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,094,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 14.

The number includes 880 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,184 tanks, 23,267 armored fighting vehicles, 61,614 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,749 artillery systems, 1,487 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 59,086 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.