General Staff: Russia has lost 1,093,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,093,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 13.

The number includes 950 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,181 tanks, 23,267 armored fighting vehicles, 61,512 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,707 artillery systems, 1,486 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 58,825 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.