General Staff: Russia has lost 1,091,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,091,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 11.

The number includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,176 tanks, 23,264 armored fighting vehicles, 61,339 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,628 artillery systems, 1,483 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 58,194 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.