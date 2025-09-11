KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,091,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,091,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers prepare artillery to fire on orders from the high command in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on March 17, 2025. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,091,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 11.

The number includes 890 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,176 tanks, 23,264 armored fighting vehicles, 61,339 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,628 artillery systems, 1,483 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,217 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 58,194 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: NATO engages Russia for first time ever as Poland downs drones amid attack on Ukraine
Key developments on Sept. 10: * NATO engages Russia for first time ever as Poland downs drones amid mass attack on Ukraine * Belarus expands military infrastructure near Ukraine, may host Russian Oreshnik ballistic missiles * Trump sees no reason to economically isolate Russia outside war in Ukraine, Vance says * Russian military losses near 300,000 in 2025, Syrskyi says Poland confirmed downing Russian drones in its airspace during a mass aerial attack on Ukraine overnight on Sept. 10 in
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
RussiaUkraineWarRussian lossesGeneral StaffRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 11
Russian officials named as suspects in killing of EuroMaidan protesters.

"The Russians personally visited the central districts of Kyiv, in particular Independence Square, assessed the situation on the spot and further adjusted... the operational plan of neutralizing protest actions with the forceful dispersal of demonstrators," the State Bureau of Investigation said.

Thursday, September 11
Russia 'deliberately targeted' Poland's airspace, Sikorski says.

"Last night, Poland's airspace was breached 19 times by drones manufactured in Russia. The assessment of Polish and NATO air forces is that they did not veer off course, but were deliberately targeted," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a video statement.

Video
Is Poland ready for war with Russia?

Poland, NATO’s eastern frontline state, is facing its most serious security challenge in decades. Western officials have warned of the risk of a direct confrontation with Russia in the coming years, but are Poland — and NATO — truly prepared for such escalation?

Show More

Editors' Picks