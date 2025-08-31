KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,082,140 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,082,140 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen load a mortar head in the Toretsk front line, 35 kilometers south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 2, 2022. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,082,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 31.

The number includes 810 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,151 tanks, 23,212 armored fighting vehicles, 60,305 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,199 artillery systems, 1,476 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,213 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 55,062 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian units surrounded near Dobropillia, Ukraine’s military says
Russian forces have been surrounded by Ukraine’s military near Dobropillia in the Pokrovsk district in Donetsk — currently the hottest sector of the front line — military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov announced on Aug. 30.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian losses
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 31
Sunday, August 31
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine's ex-parliament speaker shot dead in Lviv.

Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian politician who previously served as the parliament speaker and played a prominent role in the EuroMaidan Revolution, was shot dead in Lviv on Aug. 30.

Show More

Editors' Picks