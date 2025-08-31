General Staff: Russia has lost 1,082,140 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,082,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 31.

The number includes 810 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,151 tanks, 23,212 armored fighting vehicles, 60,305 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,199 artillery systems, 1,476 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,213 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 55,062 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.