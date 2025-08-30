KI logo
Russian units surrounded near Dobropillia, Ukraine's military says

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Ukrainian soldiers of the Aidar battalion at their artillery position in Donetsk oblast, on April 4, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russian forces have been surrounded by Ukraine's military near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov announced on Aug. 30.

"At least for now, the Russian units that were advancing on Dobropillia — these 'crab claws' — have been cut off and surrounded," Trehubov said during the Yedyni Novyny (United News) telethon.

Dobropillia, a city in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, is located in the Pokrovsk district — currently the hottest sector of the front line, as Russia continues to concentrate more than 110,000 troops in that region.

A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Amidst heavy fighting, Ukrainian forces were able to liberate several nearby towns just last week — including the village of Novomykhailivka — coinciding with the country's 34th Independence Day.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Russian troops had advanced toward the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk highway, seizing positions in nearby settlements and allegedly piercing Ukrainian defenses.

Ukrainian forces responded with "effective measures," halting Russia's advance in the area, General Staff said on Aug. 12, describing the situation as "complex and dynamic."

In recent months, Russia has intensified its ground offensives in eastern Ukraine, in spite of U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the war. Beyond the front line, Moscow continues to strike Ukrainian cities on a regular basis, killing civilians in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and throughout the country.

Article image
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

