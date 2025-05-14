Ukraine's gas storage reserves fall to their lowest level in at least 11 years

Natural gas reserves in Ukraine's underground storage facilities amounted to 6.02 billion cubic meters (bcm) as of May 11, marking the lowest level in at least the last 11 years, ExPro Daily Gas consulting group said on May 14.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to power and heat shortages across the country, as well as difficulties with natural gas storage.

Ukraine's underground storage facilities are currently using 19.4% of their capacity. Almost 32%, or 2.79 bcm, less gas is available in the storages than in the previous year, according to the estimates.

Meanwhile, pumping volumes in May 2025 are higher than in May last year. Since the beginning of the month, over 350 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas have been pumped into the storage facilities, which is 33% more than in the same period last year.

Since April 17, 2025, when the injection of natural gas into underground facilities began, 610 mcm of natural gas have been pumped, including 258 mcm in April. As a result, the total pumping volumes decreased to 26 mcm as of May 11.

As of the end of May 2025, gas reserves in Ukrainian underground facilities could reach almost 6.6 bcm with stable natural gas imports of about 14 mcm per day in recent days, according to ExPro Daily Gas.

Ukraine also continues to gradually restore natural gas production, which was damaged after numerous Russian attacks in February and March, the report read.

Russia attacked 34 facilities of Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Ukraine's largest gas producer and part of the state Naftogaz Group, last winter, leading to a loss of almost 50% of gas production, the company reported.

In March, Ukrgasvydobuvannya restored more than half of the production volumes lost because of the attacks.

Naftogaz also imported 800 mcm of gas and began restoring the damaged infrastructure to withstand the autumn and winter of 2024-2025 and compensate for losses.