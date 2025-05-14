Ukraine's gas storage reserves fall to their lowest level in at least 11 years

Ukraine's underground storage facilities are currently using 19.4% of their capacity. Almost 32%, or 2.79 bcm, less gas is available in the storages than in the previous year, according to the estimates.
The majority of Ukrainians, 71%, do not support holding elections before a full peace deal, even in the case of a ceasefire and security guarantees, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on May 14.
"He'd like me to be there, and that's a possibility. ... I don't know that he would be there if I'm not there. We're going to find out," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling to Qatar, Reuters reported.
Trump has long demanded that NATO allies increase their military spending, previously calling for the alliance to raise its benchmark from 2% to 5% of GDP.
Two of the suspects were reportedly detained over the weekend, and the third on May 13, during police raids in Germany and Switzerland.
More than 1,000 Russian government entities and 1,200 private companies are involved in the economy of occupied Mariupol, a major southeastern city occupied by Russia after it invaded Ukraine in 2022, according to a research paper published on May 14.
This marks Zelensky's highest trust rating recorded by KIIS since December 2023, when he enjoyed the confidence of 77% of respondents.
The measures target almost 200 ships of Russia's "shadow fleet," 30 companies involved in sanctions evasion, 75 sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.
The government has approved "reform roadmaps in the rule of law, public administration, and democratic institutions, as well as Ukraine’s negotiation position," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
The statement did not name the ex-official by name, but details of the case indicate it relates to Oleh Hladkovsky, a former deputy secretary of Ukraine's top security body who has been wanted since mid-April.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva claimed that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had appealed to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, to ask Putin if he was willing to conclude a peace agreement.
"Trump needs to believe that Putin actually lies," Zelensky told journalists in Kyiv. "And we should do our part. Sensibly approach this issue, to show that it’s not us that is slowing down the process."
Ukraine's air defense shot down 80 drones, while another 42 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
Ukraine's gas storage reserves fall to their lowest level in at least 11 years
Natural gas reserves in Ukraine's underground storage facilities amounted to 6.02 billion cubic meters (bcm) as of May 11, marking the lowest level in at least the last 11 years, ExPro Daily Gas consulting group said on May 14.
Russian forces regularly attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to power and heat shortages across the country, as well as difficulties with natural gas storage.
Ukraine's underground storage facilities are currently using 19.4% of their capacity. Almost 32%, or 2.79 bcm, less gas is available in the storages than in the previous year, according to the estimates.
Meanwhile, pumping volumes in May 2025 are higher than in May last year. Since the beginning of the month, over 350 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas have been pumped into the storage facilities, which is 33% more than in the same period last year.
Since April 17, 2025, when the injection of natural gas into underground facilities began, 610 mcm of natural gas have been pumped, including 258 mcm in April. As a result, the total pumping volumes decreased to 26 mcm as of May 11.
As of the end of May 2025, gas reserves in Ukrainian underground facilities could reach almost 6.6 bcm with stable natural gas imports of about 14 mcm per day in recent days, according to ExPro Daily Gas.
Ukraine also continues to gradually restore natural gas production, which was damaged after numerous Russian attacks in February and March, the report read.
Russia attacked 34 facilities of Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Ukraine's largest gas producer and part of the state Naftogaz Group, last winter, leading to a loss of almost 50% of gas production, the company reported.
In March, Ukrgasvydobuvannya restored more than half of the production volumes lost because of the attacks.
Naftogaz also imported 800 mcm of gas and began restoring the damaged infrastructure to withstand the autumn and winter of 2024-2025 and compensate for losses.