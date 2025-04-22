Ukraine's Naftogaz loses almost 50% of gas production in winter due to Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked 34 facilities of Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Ukraine's largest gas producer and part of the state Naftogaz Group, last winter, leading to a loss of almost 50% of gas production, the company reported on April 21.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to power and heat shortages across the country.

The energy situation was most critical in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, and Kherson. Constant Russian attacks and the current state of the gas network could have left more than 1 million people without heating and electricity, the company's statement read.

Emergency crews were said to work around the clock, and the company raised more than Hr 5 billion ($121 million) in humanitarian donor aid to avoid collapse.

Naftogaz also imported 800 million cubic meters of gas and began restoring the damaged infrastructure to withstand the autumn and winter of 2024-2025 and compensate for losses.

In March, Ukrgasvydobuvannya restored more than half of the production volumes lost because of the attacks, the company said.

Naftogaz's interim CEO, Roman Chumak, said the company is already preparing for the next winter period.

Since the beginning of 2025, Naftogaz has contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 400 million cubic meters will be supplied in preparation for the 2025-2026 autumn-winter period.