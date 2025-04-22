The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine's Naftogaz loses almost 50% of gas production in winter due to Russian attacks

by Kateryna Hodunova April 22, 2025 12:50 PM 1 min read
Illustrative image: A Naftogaz gas company worker adjusts valves after an opening ceremony of the newly built Bobrovnytska gas compressor and holding station in the village of Mryn, about 130 kilometers from Kyiv on Dec. 16, 2008. (Sergei Supinsky /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked 34 facilities of Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Ukraine's largest gas producer and part of the state Naftogaz Group, last winter, leading to a loss of almost 50% of gas production, the company reported on April 21.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to power and heat shortages across the country.

The energy situation was most critical in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, and Kherson. Constant Russian attacks and the current state of the gas network could have left more than 1 million people without heating and electricity, the company's statement read.

Emergency crews were said to work around the clock, and the company raised more than Hr 5 billion ($121 million) in humanitarian donor aid to avoid collapse.

Naftogaz also imported 800 million cubic meters of gas and began restoring the damaged infrastructure to withstand the autumn and winter of 2024-2025 and compensate for losses.

In March, Ukrgasvydobuvannya restored more than half of the production volumes lost because of the attacks, the company said.

Naftogaz's interim CEO, Roman Chumak, said the company is already preparing for the next winter period.

Since the beginning of 2025, Naftogaz has contracted 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 400 million cubic meters will be supplied in preparation for the 2025-2026 autumn-winter period.

‘There was no ceasefire’ — US-brokered energy truce fails to secure lasting results in Ukraine
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.