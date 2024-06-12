Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, "He Came Back". The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders.
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Volodymyr Zelensky, Boris Pistorius, Patriot air defense system
Zelensky inspects Patriot battery pledged to Ukraine during Germany visit

by Martin Fornusek June 12, 2024 10:18 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a German military base in Sanitz on June 11, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 11 visited the 21st Surface-to-Air Missile Group in Sanitz, Germany, and met Ukrainian soldiers trained there to operate Patriot air defense systems.

Accompanied by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Zelensky also inspected the Patriot battery that is planned to be handed over to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier the same day that Berlin would deliver its third Patriot system to Ukraine in the coming weeks or months, bolstering Ukraine's air defenses in the face of Russian aerial attacks.

Ukraine operates at least two Patriot systems supplied by Germany and one sent by the U.S. The Netherlands previously supplied two launchers and founded an initiative to jointly supply a full new system in cooperation with other partners.

President Volodymyr Zelensky at a German military base in Sanitz on June 11, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
President Volodymyr Zelensky at a German military base in Sanitz on June 11, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
Patriot air defense launchers at a German military base in Sanitz on June 11, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
German, EU, and Ukrainian flags at a German military base in Sanitz on June 11, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)

Washington also decided to provide Ukraine with an additional battery, the New York Times reported on June 11, citing senior administration and military officials.

"I am grateful to our partners, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Germany, and all German people for their steadfast defense support for Ukraine, including our defenders' training," Zelensky said on X.

"I thank our warriors for their service. We believe in you. And we are doing our utmost to strengthen our defense."

Zelensky visited Germany earlier on June 11 to attend the Ukraine Recovery Forum in Berlin and hold talks with the country leaders. Speaking at the conference, the president called on international partners to provide additional air defenses and energy aid to help the country withstand Russian attacks.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.