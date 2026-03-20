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'We will not allow it' — French navy intercepts another Russian shadow fleet vessel

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by Kate Tsurkan
'We will not allow it' — French navy intercepts another Russian shadow fleet vessel
A image shared on March 20 by French President Emmanuel Macron on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the French Navy bordering a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel.

France's navy intercepted and boarded on March 20 yet another vessel from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," French President Emmanual Macron revealed.

"The war involving Iran will not deflect France from its support for Ukraine, where Russia’s war of aggression continues unabated," Macron wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"These vessels, which evade international sanctions and violate the law of the sea, are profiteers of war. They line their pockets while helping finance Russia’s war effort."

Russia has assembled since the start of the full-scale war in 2022 a so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, operating through a web of shell companies, deceptive registration practices, and shifting national flags to obscure Russian ownership.

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The network is designed to evade international sanctions and sustain the export of Russian oil in the global market.

France has taken an active role in efforts to curb Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet" in its territorial waters, intercepting vessels in late September 2025 and again at the end of January as part of a broader push to disrupt the network’s operations.

The Belgian government reported in early March that it had also carried out a joint operation with France to detain a sanctioned Russian oil tanker that had been flying under the Guinean flag.

Ukraine has repeatedly applauded these efforts and urged its European allies to modernize legislation so that the vessels operating under Russia's "shadow fleet" may be seized and their oil repurposed in the interest of European security.

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"We must be resolute. Russia operates like a mafia organization, and the response must match that reality," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in early March. "If they reject the rules for the sake of war, the rules must foresee a clear and firm answer."

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Contrary to the rhetoric coming out of the Kremlin, the Russian economy is faltering. After years of growth propped up by military spending, Russia’s economy slowed to a standstill in 2025. Unfortunately, the energy trade remains just strong enough to sustain Russian tax revenues: without the steady inflow of hard currency from energy exports, Russia would be unable to continue its murderous invasion of Ukraine. This dependence on energy exports is a vulnerability the West has never fully expl
The Kyiv IndependentBen Harris
Shadow fleetFranceEmmanuel MacronEconomy
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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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