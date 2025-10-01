French military intercepts Russian ship suspected of launching drones into European airspace, Guardian reports

The French military has boarded a so-called Russian "shadow fleet" vessel suspected of launching drones into European airspace, the Guardian reported Oct. 1.

The ship was intercepted by the French Navy on Sept. 28 and diverted to the coast of Western France while investigations continue.

Moscow uses the fleet of tankers to evade sanctions on Russian oil. The Kremlin is also using the fleet to "launch and control" Russian drones over European cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 28, citing intelligence reports.

The suspected ship, known as the Boracay, has changed its name several times and departed from Primorsk near Russia's St. Petersburg on Sept. 20. The vessel was en route to India carrying 750,000 barrels of oil.

The ship was spotted near Denmark a week prior under its former name, Pushpa, the Guardian reported.

Unidentified drones prompted airport closures several times in Denmark last week. As investigations continue, Danish authorities have not ruled out that the drones may be Russian.

An investigation of the Boracay is taking place following the crew's "failure to justify the nationality of the vessel" and "refusal to cooperate," French authorities said.

In April, the ship was registered as the Kiwala, and in 2024, the vessel was known as the Varuna, the Guardian reported.

Several other cargo ships have been suspected of launching the Russian drones, Danish media reported.

In recent days, drones have also caused disruptions in several European countries, including Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands.

In response to the airspace violations, Ukrainian military specialists have arrived in Denmark to take part in joint counter-drone exercises, officials said Sept. 29.