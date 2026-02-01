KI logo
War

Ukraine sees 'real results' from blocking Russia’s Starlink use, defense minister says

by Kateryna Denisova
A Starlink system to receive internet is positioned on the frontline in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 28, 2023. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

SpaceX’s initial steps to stop Russia from using Starlink to control attack drones over Ukraine are already delivering “real results,” Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Feb. 1.

Fedorov's statement came days after Ukraine's Defense Ministry reached out to SpaceX, urging the company to prevent Russian drones from using Starlink, as the satellite internet system could help them to operate further over Ukraine.

The company responded swiftly, with U.S. tech billionaire Elon Musk writing on Feb. 1 that SpaceX's efforts to halt "unauthorized" Russian use of Starlink seemed to have worked.

"Let us know if more needs to be done," he added.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine continues to work "very closely" with Musk's team on the next "important steps."

"Thank you for standing with us. You are a true champion of freedom and a true friend of the Ukrainian people," Fedorov replied to Musk on X.

Fedorov's advisor, Serhii Beskrestnov, said on Jan. 31 that he couldn't disclose actions taken to stop Russia from using Starlink, adding that the current measures are temporary and will eventually be replaced with "global solutions."

"All these actions are aimed at one goal: the protection of our country's residents (both military and civilian) and our infrastructure from the threat posed by enemy strike (unmanned aerial vehicles)," Beskrestnov said.

Ukrainian forces depend significantly on Starlink for communication in frontline positions. Many commanders prefer the satellite internet system over traditional radio communications, as it offers a more secure way to connect with troops at a distance.

In 2024, SpaceX said that it does not sell or supply Starlink terminals to Russia, with Musk dismissing media reports about Russia's use of Starlink as "categorically false."

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Kyiv has received over 50,000 Starlink terminals. Last year, Ukraine's reliance on Starlink was complicated by tensions with Musk, who briefly served in the second Trump administration.

Amid reported U.S. threats to block Starlink access in Ukraine last winter, then-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Kyiv has alternatives for the Starlink internet system.

Musk denied these reports back then. He said later that Starlink "will never" shut off its satellite internet terminals in Ukraine.

Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Sunday, February 1
Poland closes airspace after Belarusian balloon incursion.

Polish authorities temporarily closed the airspace along the northern part of Poland's border with Belarus overnight on Jan. 30-31 after unidentified objects — believed to be Belarusian smuggling balloons — were detected in the region.

