Starlink will 'never' shut off its terminals in Ukraine, Musk says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 10, 2025 1:18 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier uses a Starlink terminal during military exercises in Chernihiv Oblast in June 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images)
Starlink will never shut off its satellite internet terminals in Ukraine, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk said in a post to social media on March 9.

Previously, European officials voiced concern Starlink could cut off Ukraine's access to its internet service, which is crucial to the war effort. Musk and top White House officials clashed with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over the legitimacy of such concerns earlier on March 9.

"To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals," Musk said in a post to his social media platform, X.

Ukraine's front line would collapse if it were not for Starlink internet access, Musk claimed, saying that the Russian army can "jam" all other forms of communication.

"We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip," the tech billionaire said.

Poland will look for alternative suppliers if SpaceX turns out to be an unreliable provider of Starlink satellite internet for Ukraine, Sikorski said earlier in the day. His remarks drew swift criticism from Musk and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sikorski should "say thank you because without Starlink, Ukraine would have lost this war long ago and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now," Rubio said.

"Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost," Musk added to Rubio's remarks.

Poland provides half of Ukraine's total 42,000 Starlinkk terminals, at a cost of about $50 million per year, according to Sikorski.

Fears that Ukraine could lose Starlink access arose after Reuters reported on Feb. 21 that the U.S. had threatened to cut off service if Kyiv did not sign a deal on critical natural resources. Musk has denied these claims.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

