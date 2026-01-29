KI logo
Defense Ministry working with SpaceX to solve Russian use of Starlink on drones

by Asami Terajima
Soldiers of Ukraine's 95th Brigade walk past a Starlink satellite internet receiver on Feb. 18, 2024, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

Ukraine's Defense Ministry is working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones from using Starlink, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said Jan. 29, warning the satellite internet system is helping them fly farther.

A Defense Ministry team contacted SpaceX within hours after Russian drones using Starlink appeared over Ukrainian cities, proposing solutions to resolve the issue, according to Fedorov.

"Western technology must continue to support the democratic world and protect civilians — not be used for terror and the destruction of peaceful cities," Fedorov said in his Telegram post.

Fedorov's report comes a few days after Serhii Beskrestnov, a newly-appointed advisor to Fedorov on defense technology, reported on Jan. 26 that a Starlink-equipped Russian BM-35 drone, which can fly at a range of up to 500 kilometers (about 310 miles), had reached the central-eastern city of Dnipro.

The D.C.-based think tank Institute for the Study of the War reported similarly, saying on Jan. 27 that Russia is increasingly using Starlink-equipped BM-35 drones for mid-range strikes on the Ukrainian rear.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on Jan. 27 called on Elon Musk to stop Russia from using Starlinks to attack Ukrainian cities, adding that "Making money on war crimes may damage your brand."

Beskrestnov said on Jan. 29 that several strikes carried out by Starlink-equipped Molniya (Lightning) drones had been recorded in a day on the eastern front, about 50 kilometers (about 30 miles) from the front. The report came a few days after he said in a Facebook post that the a Starlink may have been used to conduct a drone strike on a passenger train in Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 27, killing five.

Fedorov, who was formerly Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, thanked SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and  Musk for their "quick response" to start resolving the issue.

Ukrainian troops heavily rely on Starlink for communications in front-line positions, with many commanders opting to use the satellite internet system over radio communication when possible for a more secure way to communicate with distant soldiers.

SpaceX said in 2024 that it doesn't sell or deliver Starlink terminals to Russia, with Musk denying media reports about Russia’s use of Starlink as "categorically false." It has not reacted publicly to Fedorov or Beskrestnov's reports as of publication time.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

