Fire erupts after Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia

A Russian missile strike has targeted an infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia, starting a fire, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko reported on July 7.

"S-300 missiles hit an infrastructure facility in (Zaporizhzhia) in the middle of the day. One of the buildings caught fire," Malashko wrote on Telegram.

"Specialists are working on eliminating the consequences of the strike."

According to the governor, nobody was injured in the attack.

On the morning of July 7, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had launched 67 attacks against 11 settlements in the oblast, killing a 56-year-old woman in Huliapole.