Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 11 over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 11 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Dec. 12.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured in the town of Pokrovsk and one in the village of Novotroitske, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A 44-year-old man was injured during Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Kherson Oblast, six people were injured in Russian strikes over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A 67-year-old man was killed in a drone attack against Kherson early on the morning of Dec. 12, he said.

A Russian attack with a multiple-launch rocket system against the village of Kutkivka in Kharkiv Oblast damaged an educational institution, said the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov. No casualties were reported.