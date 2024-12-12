Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 11 over past day

by Martin Fornusek December 12, 2024 10:46 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 11, 2024. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured at least 11 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Dec. 12.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured in the town of Pokrovsk and one in the village of Novotroitske, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

A 44-year-old man was injured during Russian artillery and drone attacks against the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Kherson Oblast, six people were injured in Russian strikes over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A 67-year-old man was killed in a drone attack against Kherson early on the morning of Dec. 12, he said.

A Russian attack with a multiple-launch rocket system against the village of Kutkivka in Kharkiv Oblast damaged an educational institution, said the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov. No casualties were reported.

Tough battles, lost positions in Pokrovsk demand ‘non-standard decisions,’ Syrskyi says
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that “non-standard decisions” are needed near the embattled city of Pokrovsk, after the military reported that Russia had destroyed two Ukrainian positions in the area.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:41 AM

US lawmakers ask for intelligence report on impact of cutting Ukraine aid.

Lawmakers from both chambers of the U.S. legislature requested the director of national intelligence, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to compile a report on different policy impacts on Ukraine and U.S. security, according to The Hill.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.