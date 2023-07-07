Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 17 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Ukraine's east and south killed four civilians and wounded 17 more over the past 24 hours, according to the regional authorities.

During this period, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts. Those are Sumy, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Overnight on July 7, Russian troops launched 18 Shahed-136/131 drones at Ukraine, with 12 of them destroyed in the country's east and south, the Air Force reported.

Drone debris fell on a highway in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two men in a moving car, according to the regional governor. Another drone hit an enterprise in the Kryvyi Rih district, causing a fire, but there were no casualties.

Five of the 12 destroyed drones were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast's town of Ochakiv, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Falling debris damaged a recreation center, and the information on casualties is being clarified.

Earlier artillery and missile attacks against Mykolaiv Oblast injured one civilian, also damaging homes, a warehouse, an agricultural enterprise, and a gas pipeline, added Kim.

On July 6, the Russian military struck 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a 56-year-old woman in Huliaipole, according to the regional administration. Russia reportedly launched 67 attacks against the oblast, inflicting damages to 20 objects of residential infrastructure.

In Ukriane's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Toretsk and injured five more people, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit at least 13 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, damaging over 20 houses, four infrastructure facilities, two shops, a kindergarten, and non-residential buildings, said Kyrylenko.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 77 times on July 6, firing 371 rounds from various weapons, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The attacks reportedly injured ten people in the region.

Four districts of Kharkiv Oblast were hit with Russian shelling and mortar attacks, as reported by the regional governor. The attacks wounded a 71-year-old woman in the village of Cherneshchyna, destroyed four houses, and damaged seven more, as well as caused fire at a railway station.