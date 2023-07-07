Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 17 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova July 7, 2023 10:58 AM 2 min read
Firemen are putting out the fire caused by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on July 6-7, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Ukraine's east and south killed four civilians and wounded 17 more over the past 24 hours, according to the regional authorities.

During this period, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts. Those are Sumy, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Overnight on July 7, Russian troops launched 18 Shahed-136/131 drones at Ukraine, with 12 of them destroyed in the country's east and south, the Air Force reported.

Drone debris fell on a highway in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two men in a moving car, according to the regional governor. Another drone hit an enterprise in the Kryvyi Rih district, causing a fire, but there were no casualties.

Five of the 12 destroyed drones were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast's town of Ochakiv, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Falling debris damaged a recreation center, and the information on casualties is being clarified.

Earlier artillery and missile attacks against Mykolaiv Oblast injured one civilian, also damaging homes, a warehouse, an agricultural enterprise, and a gas pipeline, added Kim.

On July 6, the Russian military struck 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing a 56-year-old woman in Huliaipole, according to the regional administration. Russia reportedly launched 67 attacks against the oblast, inflicting damages to 20 objects of residential infrastructure.

In Ukriane's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Toretsk and injured five more people, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit at least 13 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, damaging over 20 houses, four infrastructure facilities, two shops, a kindergarten, and non-residential buildings, said Kyrylenko.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 77 times on July 6, firing 371 rounds from various weapons, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The attacks reportedly injured ten people in the region.

Four districts of Kharkiv Oblast were hit with Russian shelling and mortar attacks, as reported by the regional governor. The attacks wounded a 71-year-old woman in the village of Cherneshchyna, destroyed four houses, and damaged seven more, as well as caused fire at a railway station.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.