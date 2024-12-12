It’s the last day of our birthday campaign, and it would mean a lot to us if you become our member today
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, War, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 758,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 12, 2024 8:25 AM 1 min read
The bodies of the dead Russian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank who were killed during an attempt to storm the Avdiivka flank on Dec. 23, 2023, in Avdiivka, Ukraine. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 758,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 12.

This number includes 1,390 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,532 tanks, 19,644 armored fighting vehicles, 31,127 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,072 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,023 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,111 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia continues to suffer record losses in December, Zelensky says
Key developments on Dec. 11: * Russia continues to suffer record losses in December, Zelensky says * Ukraine has arms to resist at least until mid-2025 if US cuts aid, finance minister says * Russian proxies sentence 9 Azovstal defenders to 24 years, life in prison * Russia may launch new Oresh…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
It’s the last day of our birthday campaign.
It would mean a lot to us if you become our member today. With your support, we can do even more good journalism.
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.