General Staff: Russia has lost 758,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 758,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 12.

This number includes 1,390 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,532 tanks, 19,644 armored fighting vehicles, 31,127 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,072 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,023 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,111 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.