It’s the last day of our birthday campaign, and it would mean a lot to us if you become our member today
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Western Europe, United States, European Union, Canada
Edit post

Russia advises its citizens to avoid travel to US, Western nations

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn December 12, 2024 7:13 AM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minstry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova attends an annual news conference in Russia on Jan. 14, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia warned its citizens on Dec. 11 to avoid travel to the U.S, Canada, and most European Union nations, due to "increasing confrontation" with the U.S., Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

The announcement reflects further deterioration of relations between Russia and the West, which have broken down drastically since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zakharova urged Russians to avoid trips to the U.S., Canada, and most E.U. nations, saying that trips to the U.S. in particular were "fraught with serious risks."

The advisory is due to "the increasing confrontation in Russian-American relations, which are teetering on the verge of rupture due to the fault of Washington," she claimed.

Zakharova also alleged that Russian citizens are at risk of being "hunted" by Western authorities when traveling.

Russian rhetoric against the U.S. escalated further in November, after Washington gave Kyiv approval to attack targets in Russia with long-range U.S. weapons. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded on Nov. 19 by threatening the U.S. with allusions to updates in Russia's nuclear doctrine.

Russia has also arrested and imprisoned dozens of U.S. citizens, with many now serving lengthy sentences or awaiting trial. Washington has accused Moscow of orchestrating the arrests as leverage for future prisoner swaps.

Though the U.S. and Russia executed a notable prisoner exchange in August that included Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich,  several U.S. and dual-national detainees remain in Russian custody.

The U.S. State Department also warns U.S. citizens against traveling to Russia due to the ongoing war against Ukraine. Americans in Russia "may face harassment or detention by Russian security officials, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, limited flights into and out of Russia, and the possibility of terrorism," the department warns.

US considering implementing harsher sanctions on Russian oil ahead of Trump’s inauguration, Bloomberg reports
Although no concrete decisions have been made on the potential sanctions, sources familiar with the discussions told Bloomberg that a number of avenues are being explored, including sanctions on Russia’s so-called ‘shadow fleet.’
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
It’s the last day of our birthday campaign.
It would mean a lot to us if you become our member today. With your support, we can do even more good journalism.
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.