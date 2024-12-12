It’s the last day of our birthday campaign, and it would mean a lot to us if you become our member today
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Pokrovsk, Oleksandr Syrskyi, War
Tough battles, lost positions in Pokrovsk demand 'non-standard decisions,' Syrskyi says

by Abbey Fenbert December 12, 2024 3:48 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 38th brigade cover their ears while firing artillery in the direction of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 9, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Battles in the front-line city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast is "exceptionally tough," requiring Ukraine's military leadership to make "non-standard decisions," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Dec. 11.

Previously on Dec. 11, military spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn confirmed that Russian forces had destroyed two Ukrainian positions near Pokrovsk.

Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in the east, has seen heavy fighting in recent months as Russian forces continue their relentless advance in Donetsk Oblast.

Syrskyi's comments followed a visit to the 38th Separate Marine Brigade, operating on the front lines in the Pokrovsk sector.

"We have to make non-standard decisions to increase the resilience of the defense and more effectively destroy the occupiers," he said in a Facebook post Dec. 11.

"The battles are of an exceptionally tough nature."

The Ukrainian military also confirmed on Dec. 11 that Russia had gained ground in Pokrovsk. Speaking in a televised broadcast, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, said that Russian troops had destroyed two Ukrainian positions in the area.

"As a result of prolonged clashes, two of our positions were destroyed, one was lost," Voloshyn said.

"Currently, measures are being taken to restore positions."

According to Syrskyi, the Ukrainian military is at a disadvantage, especially in terms of manpower. Russian troops outnumber Ukrainian units and "are throwing all available forces forward."

Syrskyi did not say what kinds of unconventional decisions would be required in the coming days, but said a priority was to deliver sufficient quantities of ammunition to the front line. He also said he responded to "existing problems" by issuing "appropriate orders."

Russian forces are now only 3 kilometers (1.5 miles) from Pokrovsk, according to the crowd-sourced monitoring website Deep State.

Observers and the Ukrainian military have previously warned of an increasingly difficult situation in Pokrovsk as Russian forces push forward. Syrskyi ordered additional reserves and weapons to Pokrovsk on Nov. 29 in an effort to stall Russia's assault.

Russia's grinding advance in eastern Ukraine continues to gain momentum at the cost of heavy personnel losses.

Burning horizon: As Russia makes gains near Pokrovsk, civilians remain frozen in inaction
SELYDOVE, Donetsk Oblast – “Kostia! Kostia?” Despite their volume, the volunteer’s calls dissipate in the strong winds coursing through the central streets of Selydove. This is the most dangerous part of any evacuation operation in a front-line city: making visual contact with civilians who have a…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.