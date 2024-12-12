Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, US aid, US assistance to Ukraine, War, Russia, Congress
Edit post

US lawmakers ask for intelligence report on impact of cutting Ukraine aid

by Boldizsar Gyori December 12, 2024 9:41 AM 2 min read
WASHINGTON - APRIL 23: The U.S. Capitol dome is seen through American and Ukrainian flags on the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, as the Senate considers aid to Ukraine and Israel. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. lawmakers requested a trio of intelligence agencies to assess the risks of ending support for Ukraine and Russia winning the war, The Hill reported on Dec. 11.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump hinted at reducing aid to Ukraine once he enters office in January 2025. This puts further pressure on Ukraine, which is increasingly on the back foot on the battleground, facing the full-scale Russian invasion for almost three years.

Lawmakers from both chambers of the U.S. legislature requested the director of national intelligence, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to compile a report on different policy impacts on Ukraine and U.S. security, according to the report.

The scrutinized scenarios would include ending or continuing military and economic aid to Ukraine, a Russian victory on the battlefield, ​​and keeping or revoking permission to fire long-range missiles into Russia’s territory.

Lawmakers also want to know how would Ukraine’s defeat on the battlefield embolden other actors like China, Iran, or North Korea.

Their request comes on the back of the House of Representatives, the legislation’s lower chamber, passing the next year's defense budget. The Senate is to vote on the bill next week.

The report will be compiled during a transition period between outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and incoming Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump has nominated John Ratcliffe, who served as the director of national intelligence during Trump's first presidency, to lead the CIA.

The president-elect's pick for the new director of national intelligence — former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard — caused concern due to Gabbard's favorable views toward authoritarian regimes and U.S. rivals, such as Russia.

Biden approves new memorandum on national security ahead of Trump taking office
The document will not be published due to the “sensitivity of some of its findings,” the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity under White House ground rules, told the Associated Press.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:41 AM

US lawmakers ask for intelligence report on impact of cutting Ukraine aid.

Lawmakers from both chambers of the U.S. legislature requested the director of national intelligence, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to compile a report on different policy impacts on Ukraine and U.S. security, according to The Hill.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.