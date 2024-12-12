It’s the last day of our birthday campaign, and it would mean a lot to us if you become our member today
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Chechnya, Drone attack, Drones, Ramzan Kadyrov
Edit post

Drones attack Chechnya, hitting police building, Kadyrov claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 12, 2024 5:04 AM 2 min read
A special police regiment building in Grozny, Chechnya, after an alleged drone attack on Dec. 12. (Screenshot/Ramzan Kadyrov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones attacked the barracks of a police regiment in Grozny, Chechnya, overnight on Dec. 12, according to local media and Chechen strong man Ramzan Kadyrov.

The attack damaged the roof of the building, shattered windows, and lightly injured four men on guard duty, Kadyrov claimed.

This marks the third reported drone strike against Chechnya during Russia's war against Ukraine. The previous attack occurred just one week prior on Dec. 4, while the first was reported in late October of this year.

According to Kadyrov, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down over police barracks near 1 a.m. on Dec. 12.

"No one was seriously injured. Four guards received minor injuries," he alleged.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The targeted police regiment building was named after Akhmat Kadyrov, the first Russian-backed head of Chechnya. The same building was reportedly struck a week earlier during a drone attack on Dec. 4.

Prior to that, the first reported drone attack struck Chechnya on Oct. 29.

After initially reporting no casualties, Kadyrov later alleged that Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) had been killed, boasting that they had been used as human shields.

Kadyrov blamed the drone attack on Ukraine, though Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the attack. A Ukrainian intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent the Oct. 29 strike likely came from the neighboring republics of Dagestan or Ingushetia.

‘Russian colonialism is not reformable,’ says historian Botakoz Kassymbekova
Most Russians seem unwilling to give up the privileges the government gives them at the expense of the country’s ethnic minorities, says Botakoz Kassymbekova, a historian focusing on Eastern Europe at the University of Zurich. “Russian colonialism is not reformable,” she says. “Russian dissidents…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

Authors: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn, The Kyiv Independent news desk
It’s the last day of our birthday campaign.
It would mean a lot to us if you become our member today. With your support, we can do even more good journalism.
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.