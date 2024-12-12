Drones attack Chechnya, hitting police building, Kadyrov claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones attacked the barracks of a police regiment in Grozny, Chechnya, overnight on Dec. 12, according to local media and Chechen strong man Ramzan Kadyrov.

The attack damaged the roof of the building, shattered windows, and lightly injured four men on guard duty, Kadyrov claimed.

This marks the third reported drone strike against Chechnya during Russia's war against Ukraine. The previous attack occurred just one week prior on Dec. 4, while the first was reported in late October of this year.

According to Kadyrov, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down over police barracks near 1 a.m. on Dec. 12.

"No one was seriously injured. Four guards received minor injuries," he alleged.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The targeted police regiment building was named after Akhmat Kadyrov, the first Russian-backed head of Chechnya. The same building was reportedly struck a week earlier during a drone attack on Dec. 4.

Prior to that, the first reported drone attack struck Chechnya on Oct. 29.

After initially reporting no casualties, Kadyrov later alleged that Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) had been killed, boasting that they had been used as human shields.

Kadyrov blamed the drone attack on Ukraine, though Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the attack. A Ukrainian intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent the Oct. 29 strike likely came from the neighboring republics of Dagestan or Ingushetia.